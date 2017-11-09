Saudi Arabia orders its citizens to leave Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN)Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid travel there as tensions between the two countries hits a fever pitch.
"Due to the current situation in Lebanon, the Kingdom has asked its citizens, whether visiting or residents, to leave Lebanon as soon as possible. We also advise citizens not to travel to Lebanon from any international destination," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The development comes after Saudi Arabia accused Lebanon of declaring war on the Kingdom earlier this week, citing the presence of Iranian-backed Hezbollah members in its government. One Saudi official said Hezbollah had committed "acts of aggression" against Riyadh.
On Saturday, Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri unexpectedly resigned in a televised address from the Saudi capital, creating a political vacuum in an already politically fractured country.
In the resignation speech, Hariri accused Iran of meddling in the region, causing "devastation and chaos."
In an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said a ballistic missile attack intercepted over Riyadh last week was an "Iranian missile launched by Hezbollah from territory occupied by the Houthis in Yemen." Iran has denied that it was behind the missile attack.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are in the throes of a proxy war.
"We see this as an act of war," al-Jubeir said. "Iran cannot lob missiles at Saudi cities and owns and expect us not to take steps," he added, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which states a nation can retaliate in self-defense against an armed attack.
This is not the first time Saudi Arabia has asked its citizens to leave Lebanon, but in the past has stated that the travel warnings were for the safety of their citizens. Saudi Arabia has not stated why it has issued this order.