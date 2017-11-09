Saudi Arabia orders its citizens to leave Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid travel there as tensions between the two countries hits a fever pitch.

"Due to the current situation in Lebanon, the Kingdom has asked its citizens, whether visiting or residents, to leave Lebanon as soon as possible. We also advise citizens not to travel to Lebanon from any international destination," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The development comes after Saudi Arabia accused Lebanon of declaring war on the Kingdom earlier this week, citing the presence of Iranian-backed Hezbollah members in its government. One Saudi official said Hezbollah had committed "acts of aggression" against Riyadh.

On Saturday, Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri unexpectedly resigned in a televised address from the Saudi capital, creating a political vacuum in an already politically fractured country.

In the resignation speech, Hariri accused Iran of meddling in the region, causing "devastation and chaos."

Read More