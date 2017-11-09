(CNN) Authorities in New York have closed a preschool in Harlem after a 3-year-old boy died from what family members say was an allergic reaction.

According to a verified GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, Elijah Silvera went into anaphylactic shock on Friday, November 3rd after he was given a grilled cheese sandwich by an adult at the school, "despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy." The toddler was taken to Harlem Hospital where he died, the website said.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of 3-year-old Elijah Silvera and are actively investigating all aspects of this EarlyLearn program, along w/ @nycHealthy. In the meantime, @nychealthy has closed the Center for Family Services & is continuing to aggressively investigate. https://t.co/ZI4G3Kg7e3 — NYC ACS (@ACSNYC) November 9, 2017

The New York City Health Department said in a statement that it had temporarily closed the school, the Center for Family Services, which is a part of the city's universal pre-K program. The department is "continuing to aggressively investigate what happened and whether the facility could have done something differently to prevent this tragedy," the statement said.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We will get to the bottom of what happened here," the department said.

The Center for Family Services did not respond to multiple CNN calls for comment.

