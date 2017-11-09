(CNN) Pope Francis wants you to do him a favor. The next time you're in Mass -- put down your cell phone.

The Pope, speaking Wednesday in St. Peter's Square, said he was disappointed to see so many people using mobile devices when they should be worshiping during Mass.

"It makes me very sad when I celebrate Mass in the Square or in St. Peter's Basilica and I see so many phones in the air," he said in his off-the-cuff remarks.

Francis reminds Catholics that the priest who celebrates Mass asks the faithful to "lift up your hearts" and not "lift up your cellphones to take a photo!"

But it's not just the cell phone usage of people in the audience he has issues with. He has words for those in church leadership too.

