London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May moved to shore up her embattled administration on Wednesday, appointing a Royal Navy reservist to replace a minister forced to resign for breaching rules.

May announced Penny Mordaunt as the new International Development Secretary less than 24 hours after Priti Patel resigned from the role amid the political furore over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.

Mordaunt, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, was first elected to Parliament in 2010 and was appointed as minister for the disabled in 2016.

She had previously worked as minister for the UK armed forces, the first female lawmaker to hold the position.

The 44-year-old was one of the leading figures in the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum and keeps the equilibrium within May's cabinet between "leavers" and "remainers".

