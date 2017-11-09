Tia Mowry expecting second baby

Story highlights She announced the news on her Instagram account

Mowry and her husband have a 6-year-old son

(CNN) Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are growing their family.

The "Sister, Sister" star recently posted a picture on her official Instagram account showing Hardrict and their 6-year-old son Cree kissing her baby bump.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

The star of Cooking Channel's "Tia Mowry at Home" is also the author of the cookbook "Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You."

Mowry, who suffers from from eczema and endometriosis, told Parade she has had great results from changing her diet -- including getting pregnant the first time.

"I was on this detox for a year trying to get pregnant and after this detox, I ended up getting pregnant right away and my doctor said it was because of my diet," she said.

Read More