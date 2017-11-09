'Grey's Anatomy' ends when Ellen Pompeo quits

Story highlights The long-running series is celebrating a milestone

(CNN) "Grey's Anatomy" is hitting a milestone, but its creator said she can't promise many more.

The ABC medical drama's 300th episode is set to air Thursday and creator Shonda Rhimes told E! the show is done once star Ellen Pompeo no longer wants to portray Meredith Grey.

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey in the 300th episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

"Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," Rhimes said. "So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping."

Rhimes said she's not sure the show will make it to 600 episodes "but I want to keep it feeling fresh."

"As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in," she said. "So we'll see where that takes us."

