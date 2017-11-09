Story highlights Largest percentage of LGBTQ characters since GLAAD started tracking

This year's report shows that there is still lack of racial diversity

(CNN) While TV is doing better than it ever has in terms of LGBTQ representation, there's still room for improvement.

That's the finding of GLAAD's "Where We Are on TV" diversity report which was released Thursday.

The television industry broke some ground this year with the highest percentage of characters who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and/or queer since GLAAD started tracking the numbers in an annual report more than 20 years ago. Of the 901 regular characters expected to appear on broadcast scripted prime time programming this season, 58 (6.4%) identify as LGBTQ. There were also an additional 28 recurring LGBTQ characters.

The organization saw that as significant in the current political climate and GLAAD's president and chief executive Sarah Kate Ellis even went so far as citing President Trump as an obstacle to the progress made by the LGBTQ community.

"As LGBTQ acceptance in government and the broader American culture reverses course, television is a critical home for LGBTQ stories and representation matters more than ever," Ellis said in a statement. "At a time when the Trump administration is trying to render LGBTQ people invisible, representing LGBTQ people in all of our diversity in scripted TV programs is an essential counterbalance that gives LGBTQ people stories to relate to and moves the broader public to support LGBTQ people and families."

