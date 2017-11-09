Corey Feldman living in fear after talking to police about sexual abuse claims

Story highlights Feldman talked to HLN's Carol Costello

(CNN) As Hollywood grapples with accusations of sexual harassment and abuse, actor Corey Feldman says he's living in fear as he tries to expose pedophilia in the industry.

The actor sat down with HLN's Carol Costello to discuss coming forward to the Los Angeles Police Department with accusations of abuse. The LAPD confirmed it has opened an investigation into Feldman's allegations.

Feldman alleges that both he and his best friend, the late actor Corey Haim, were abused as child stars.

He said it's been an emotional time for him.

"I'd love to give you something juicy, but my nerves are shot," Feldman told Costello. "I'm living in fear, not a good place to be."

