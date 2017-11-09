(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Sexual harassment in America
-- Comedian Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by five women, according to a New York Times report. This is the latest celebrity embroiled in a sex scandal after the series of allegations against film executive Harvey Weinstein.
-- Actor Kevin Spacey will no longer appear in Ridley Scott's forthcoming drama, "All the Money in the World," after facing allegations of sexual harassment and assault. He will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in the film.
-- About half of Americans think all the stories coming out after the allegations against Harvey Weinstein will help reduce sexual harassment and assault. And 1 in 5 Americans said close friends or family are sharing similar stories on social media.
-- CNN is hosting a town hall event moderated by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.
In politics
-- The Senate GOP unveiled its tax plan as part of an ambitious agenda to pass cuts before the new year, and the bill includes more individual tax brackets than the House bill. Stay tuned for a showdown over tax policy in the upcoming weeks.
-- The President's former security chief testified that he turned down an offer to send five women to then private-citizen Trump's hotel during a trip to Moscow in 2013.
-- Stephen Miller, a senior White House adviser in Trump's inner circle, has been interviewed in Robert Mueller's Russia probe, sources say in a CNN exclusive report.
-- Republican leaders said that Roy Moore, the GOP nominee in Alabama for a US Senate seat, should step aside if a Washington Post report that accuses him of engaging in sexual conduct with underage women is true. He denies the allegations.
-- Sen. Rand Paul suffered six rib fractures and bruised lungs in an alleged attack last week. The suspect pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree on Thursday.
Puerto Rico still in crisis
A massive new outage has wiped out power in San Juan, and much of Puerto Rico has been without electricity since Hurricane Maria hit in September. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will start transporting hurricane survivors from Puerto Rico to the US mainland.
In other news
-- Late NFL star Aaron Hernandez's brain autopsy shows what a doctor says is the most severe case of the disease CTE she's seen in someone so young.
-- The chief of AT&T said he's ready to go to court to get the Time Warner deal done, and he disputed claims that he offered to sell CNN to win government approval of AT&T's pending acquisition of CNN's parent company.
-- Twitter is pausing its system for verifying accounts after backlash over giving a blue check mark to the man who organized a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
-- Harry Potter fans may soon be able to spot a centaur or Dobby-like house elf, as the Pokémon Go creators are making an augmented reality game for the wizard world.