Story highlights Lawyer says case is about a "clampdown on social media by the state"

Martha O'Donovan granted bail on subversion charges over tweet on Zimbabwe ruler

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) An American woman facing charges in Zimbabwe of subversion and undermining authority of President Robert Mugabe was granted bail at a court hearing Thursday in Harare.

Martha O'Donovan, 25, was detained November 3 after reportedly tweeting that Mugabe -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- is "a selfish and sick man."

High Court Judge Clement Phiri granted $1,000 bail after a two-hour hearing. "It's my submission that the applicant (O'Donovan) has demonstrated that there are compelling reasons why in the interest of justice she be considered for bail," Phiri told a packed courtroom.

The bail conditions include O'Donovan reporting twice a week to the police, surrendering her passport, not interfering with witnesses and residing at her home until the case is finalized.

O'Donovan was not present for the hearing. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

