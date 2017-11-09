Story highlights
Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)An American woman facing charges in Zimbabwe of subversion and insulting the country's President was granted bail at a court hearing Thursday in Harare.
Martha O'Donovan, 25, was detained last week after reportedly tweeting that President Robert Mugabe -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- is "a selfish and sick man."
High Court Judge Clement Phiri granted $1,000 bail after hearing arguments from attorneys for the defense and state. The bail conditions include O'Donovan reporting twice a week to the police, surrendering her passport, not interfering with witnesses and residing at her home until the case is finalized.
O'Donovan was not present for the bail hearing. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
O'Donovan, who works for a satirical video website, is the first person to be accused of plotting to overthrow the government since last month's creation of a cybersecurity ministry intended to police social media.
Her tweet read, "We are being led by a selfish and sick man," according to court documents that the group Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights released Saturday.
The court documents cite O'Donovan as saying, "I deny the allegations being leveled against me as baseless and malicious. That is all I wish to say."
When the Ministry for Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation was announced last month, presidential spokesman George Charamba told reporters that the new office was intended to "trap all rats" that abused social media.
Mugabe has long been criticized for corruption and abuse of power. At 93, he has ruled Zimbabwe since 1980 with little opposition.