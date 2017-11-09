Story highlights Martha O'Donovan is accused of subversion, insulting Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

Judge grants $1,000 bail to American woman, who was detained last week

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) An American woman facing charges in Zimbabwe of subversion and insulting the country's President was granted bail at a court hearing Thursday in Harare.

Martha O'Donovan, 25, was detained last week after reportedly tweeting that President Robert Mugabe -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- is "a selfish and sick man."

High Court Judge Clement Phiri granted $1,000 bail after hearing arguments from attorneys for the defense and state. The bail conditions include O'Donovan reporting twice a week to the police, surrendering her passport, not interfering with witnesses and residing at her home until the case is finalized.

O'Donovan was not present for the bail hearing. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has ruled since 1980.

O'Donovan, who works for a satirical video website, is the first person to be accused of plotting to overthrow the government since last month's creation of a cybersecurity ministry intended to police social media.

Read More