'A Forest Where Gods Live': latest show by Japanese art collective teamLab

Updated 1:10 AM ET, Wed November 8, 2017

A Forest Where Gods LiveThis digital art exhibition uses lights, projections, sensors and sound to turn nature into a work of art. Thousands of azalea bushes light up to greet visitors. It feels like they're pleased to see you.
Natural canvasThe team behind the exhibition, Japanese design collective teamLab, create large interactive works of art using the natural world as a canvas.
Mifuneyama Rakuen Park"A Forest Where Gods Live" is set in a large, beautiful park in Kyushu, southern Japan.
Non-material worldThe concept of the project is to turn nature into art without harming it -- the digital techniques leave no physical mark.
"Ever Blossoming Life Rock"At this installation, flowers are projected onto a huge rock.
"Ever Blossoming Life Rock"The flowers grow, bud and bloom, then wither and die in an endless cycle of life.
"Ever Blossoming Life Rock"The large rock is covered in moss. The projection continually changes, displaying flowers from different seasons.
"Universe of Water Particles on a Sacred Rock"This large sacred rock encloses the Inari Daimyojin shrine.
"Universe of Water Particles on a Sacred Rock"A spectacular, digital waterfall cascades down the rock.
"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats"​Shimmering lights and fish are projected onto the surface of Mifuneyama Rakuen Pond.
"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats"​Responding to sensors, the koi interact with a small boat that floats on the pond.
"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats"​The digital koi gather around a small boat that gently floats on the water. When the boat moves, the koi disperse.
"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats​"Tourists enjoying the Mifuneyama Rakuen Pond projection.
"Memory of Continuous Life"This starry backdrop consists of tiny lights that illuminate the branches of the trees.
"Resonating Forest"Cherry blossom trees and maple trees shine brightly.
"Resonating Forest"Each tree's light is autonomous, glowing brightly and then fading.
"Resonating Forest"When people pass by or approach the trees, the color of the light changes.
"Resonating Forest"As the lights on one tree trigger the lights on neighboring trees, the color spreads.
"Split Rock and Enso""This artwork is projected onto a large rock which has been split by the roots of a maple tree growing on top. Enso is the Zen practice of drawing a circle with a single brush stroke.
WASO Tea House At the WASO Teahouse, flowers bloom in the tea. Move the teacup or pick it up and the flower petals scatter.
WASO Tea House As long as there is tea in the cup, flowers will continue to appear and bloom. When the tea is gone the artwork disappears.
A visit to a Japanese digital art installation in Mifuneyama Rakuen park is a magical experience.