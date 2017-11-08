Photos: 'A Forest Where Gods Live': latest show by Japanese art collective teamLab A Forest Where Gods Live – This digital art exhibition uses lights, projections, sensors and sound to turn nature into a work of art. Thousands of azalea bushes light up to greet visitors. It feels like they're pleased to see you. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Natural canvas – The team behind the exhibition, Japanese design collective teamLab, create large interactive works of art using the natural world as a canvas.

Mifuneyama Rakuen Park – "A Forest Where Gods Live" is set in a large, beautiful park in Kyushu, southern Japan.

Non-material world – The concept of the project is to turn nature into art without harming it -- the digital techniques leave no physical mark.

"Ever Blossoming Life Rock" – At this installation, flowers are projected onto a huge rock.

"Ever Blossoming Life Rock" – The flowers grow, bud and bloom, then wither and die in an endless cycle of life.

"Ever Blossoming Life Rock" – The large rock is covered in moss. The projection continually changes, displaying flowers from different seasons.

"Universe of Water Particles on a Sacred Rock" – This large sacred rock encloses the Inari Daimyojin shrine.

"Universe of Water Particles on a Sacred Rock" – A spectacular, digital waterfall cascades down the rock.

"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats"​ – Shimmering lights and fish are projected onto the surface of Mifuneyama Rakuen Pond.

"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats"​ – Responding to sensors, the koi interact with a small boat that floats on the pond.

"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats"​ – The digital koi gather around a small boat that gently floats on the water. When the boat moves, the koi disperse.

"Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats​" – Tourists enjoying the Mifuneyama Rakuen Pond projection.

"Memory of Continuous Life" – This starry backdrop consists of tiny lights that illuminate the branches of the trees.

"Resonating Forest" – Cherry blossom trees and maple trees shine brightly.

"Resonating Forest" – Each tree's light is autonomous, glowing brightly and then fading.

"Resonating Forest" – When people pass by or approach the trees, the color of the light changes.

"Resonating Forest" – As the lights on one tree trigger the lights on neighboring trees, the color spreads.

"Split Rock and Enso" – "This artwork is projected onto a large rock which has been split by the roots of a maple tree growing on top. Enso is the Zen practice of drawing a circle with a single brush stroke.

WASO Tea House – At the WASO Teahouse, flowers bloom in the tea. Move the teacup or pick it up and the flower petals scatter.