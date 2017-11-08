Retired Navy vet charged in woman's kidnapping

Story highlights Eric Brian Brown faces life in prison if convicted

Investigators say they found probable DNA matches

(CNN) A retired Navy veteran was arrested Wednesday in the kidnapping of a 19-year-old Virginia Beach woman who went missing two months ago from a military base in Virginia, the Justice Department said.

Officials said Eric Brian Brown, 45, abducted Ashanti Billie as she arrived for work at a restaurant on the Norfolk base. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Billie had been missing since September 18, when she didn't show up for work at a Blimpie sandwich shop on the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story or for culinary classes at the Art Institute of Virginia Beach.

Billie's car was found in Norfolk on September 23 and investigators recovered clothing from the vehicle. Her body was found 11 days later in Charlotte, North Carolina, about 300 yards from Brown's childhood home, the department said.

"The property on which the body was found is owned by and located next to the church where Brown attended vacation Bible school as a child," the department said.

