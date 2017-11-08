Breaking News

Veterans Day 2017: What you need to know

By Erik Alexander, CNN

Updated 1:18 PM ET, Wed November 8, 2017

The first time they knew they wanted to serve
The first time they knew they wanted to serve

    The first time they knew they wanted to serve

Story highlights

  • Veterans Day honors the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces
  • 18.5 million veterans live in the United States
  • There are numerous ways to celebrate Veterans Day 2017

Parts of this updated story were first published in 2016.

(CNN)Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces as well as those who have fallen defending the country.

History of women in the U.S. military
History of women in the U.S. military

    History of women in the U.S. military

Since this federal holiday falls on a Saturday this year, many workers and students have the day off on Friday November 10. Whether or not this is the case for you, it's worth taking a moment to learn about the holiday and the veterans who live among us.
    Remember your history

    Although World War I officially ended on June 28, 1919 when the Treaty of Versailles was signed, fighting between the Allied forces and Germany had already ceased months prior. On the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice went into effect.
    Get it straight: The difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day
    Armistice Day was celebrated every year thereafter in the United States until 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed it to Veterans Day to encompass the honoring of veterans of all American wars.
    In 1930, the Veterans Administration (VA) was established to "consolidate and coordinate Government activities affecting war veterans." It was renamed in 1989 as the Department of Veterans Affairs, continuing to be known as the VA.
    Department of Veterans Affairs fast facts

    Some key figures

    There are 18.5 million veterans living in the United States as of 2016, according to the Census Bureau. Of these, 1.6 million veterans are women.
    A large proportion of the veteran population, 9.2 million, are aged 65 and older, while 1.6 million are younger than 35.
    The American labor force has 7.2 million veterans ages 18 to 65. Of these, 6.8 million are employed. Male and female veterans' annual median incomes are both higher than their nonveteran counterparts.
    Surprising celebrities who served in the U.S. military

    Lifting the veil

    Despite veterans having an annual holiday celebrating their heroism, troubling stories have emerged in recent years that paint a grim picture for many veterans in America.
    In 2013, CNN reported that on average more than 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
    The uncounted suicides in military families
    In 2014, the Veterans Health Administration was the subject of numerous investigations after reports of negligent handling of a backlog of veterans seeking medical care by VA hospitals went public. Dozens of veterans are reported to have died awaiting treatment.
    Things to do

    There are many ways to celebrate Veterans Day this weekend. Here are some of the biggest events going on around the country on Saturday November 11:
    This weekend would also be a great time to visit the monuments and memorials devoted to veterans in Washington.
    You can also refer to your local news outlet for information on holiday events in your area.
    9 simple ways to honor veterans