Texas gunman not welcomed at church before shooting

Story highlights Gunman had record of domestic violence, animal cruelty

Vice President Mike Pence will meet victim's families Wednesday

(CNN) Devin Kelley walked into a Texas church turning joyous prayers into screams of terror as he killed more than 20 people.

Four days after the shooting, investigators continue looking into Kelley's past and motive as people in the small town of Sutherland Springs are trying to cope with the tragedy.

At least 10 people who survived the carnage remain hospitalized in critical condition. Other survivors along with members of this close-knit community comforted each other and gathered at a memorial of crosses near the First Baptist Church.

"It was something that I don't want to think about anymore," said Rosanne Solis, one of the worshipers who survived the shooting. "It's always going to be there."

Kelley carried out the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history on Sunday, but records show his violent behavior could have begun years ago.

Read More