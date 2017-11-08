Drug kingpin 'El Chapo' Guzman to undergo psychological exam in NY

Story highlights Brooklyn federal judge grants permission for "El Chapo" Guzman to have psychological exam

Guzman was extradited to the US from Mexico in January

(CNN) Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will be examined by a psychologist next week after his lawyer argued the conditions of his confinement in New York have taken a toll on his memory and mental state.

US District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn granted permission Wednesday for Guzman to be evaluated following a defense motion alleging that solitary confinement in a cold, small cell at a federal lockup in Manhattan had the drug lord forgetting names and places and suffering from hallucinations, paranoia and depression.

"I'm not alleging that he's not competent" to stand trial, Guzman's new attorney, Eduardo Balarezo, told reporters after a pretrial hearing.

"I'm alleging that the conditions that he's been under for the last nine months or so are affecting his memory, affecting his ability to relay information that I need as his lawyer to defend him."

Guzman, who is commonly known by his nickname "El Chapo," which loosely translates as "shorty," was extradited to the United States from Mexico in January and immediately brought to the federal courthouse in Brooklyn for his arraignment on a 17-count indictment.

