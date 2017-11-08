Undeterred, First Baptist Church will hold service just 7 days after a deadly mass shooting

(CNN) Twenty-five members of its congregation are no more. Its worship hall is bullet-riddled and destroyed. But undeterred, the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs will host a service on Sunday, just seven days after a gunman stormed the building in the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

The service will be held at a community center next door to the church. The small white building that housed the church is uninhabitable.

Pastors from around the area are organizing it, and Frank Pomeroy, First Baptist's pastor, is scheduled to speak.

Pomeroy was traveling with his wife on the day of the shooting and was not at the church, but his daughter Annabelle, 14, was. She died in the shooting, along with 24 church members and an unborn child

"Now most of our church family is gone, our building is probably beyond repair and the few of us that are left behind lost tragically yesterday," Sherri Pomeroy, the pastor's wife, said the day after the shooting.

