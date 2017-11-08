Election night brings historic wins for minority and LGBT candidates

Story highlights Two openly transgender candidates win their races

First Sikh mayor elected in New Jersey

(CNN) In a night of many firsts, several minority and LGBT candidates won local elections that echoed the blue wave in which Democrats won races large and small.

Two openly transgender candidates won races as well as the first Sikh mayor in New Jersey and first African-American mayors in major cities.

First openly transgender state lawmaker elected in Virginia

Danica Roem defeated incumbent delegate Bob Marshall, who had been elected 13 times over 26 years, for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. When Roem takes office, she will be the first openly transgender candidate to be elected and serve in a state legislative body.

Althea Garrison, elected in Massachusetts, was the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature, but did not campaign as an openly transgender person during her race in 1992.