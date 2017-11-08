Story highlights Lows 20 to 25 degrees below normal are possible in some Northeast cities

The Midwest is already shivering, and Southeast will get cooler, too

(CNN) Folks on the East Coast should break out their winter coats.

A blast of arctic air will roll into the Northeast by late Thursday, bringing the coldest weather of the season this weekend.

Record lows 20 to 25 degrees below normal are possible in some cities in the Northeast on Friday night or Saturday morning, CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.

The weather was already chilly in the Northeast after a cold front came through, causing high temperatures to drop 15 to 20 degrees from Monday into Tuesday, Garrett said.

Hard on its heels, a second cold front will move over the northern Plains through the Midwest and Northeast in the next two days. It will bring the coldest air since last winter, Garrett said.

