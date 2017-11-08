3 UCLA basketball players reportedly arrested in China for shoplifting

Story highlights LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill allegedly stole sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store, ESPN reports

UCLA is scheduled to open its season in Shanghai on Saturday against Georgia Tech

(CNN) Three freshmen on the UCLA men's basketball team were arrested after allegedly shoplifting in the Chinese city of Hangzhou just days ahead of their scheduled season opener, according to ESPN.

The sports network, citing a source with firsthand knowledge, said LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were released on bail after being questioned about stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near the team hotel. ESPN's LA-based reporter Arash Markazi is covering the team from China.

UCLA is in China for a week-long visit and is scheduled to open its season in Shanghai on Saturday against Georgia Tech. When asked about the arrests at a news conference, UCLA Coach Steve Alford said the players in question would not play in Saturday's game.

Chinese officials wouldn't confirm the ESPN report that Ball, Riley and Hill were arrested. Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, said the case had been reported to US authorities.

"China is handling this case in accordance with the law, and will guarantee the rights in accordance with the law, for those involved in this case," she said.

Read More