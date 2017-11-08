7 most revealing findings in the Virginia exit polls

Washington (CNN) Democrat Ralph Northam's victory in the race for Virginia governor wasn't a total surprise -- but his margin of victory over Republican Ed Gillespie sure was. The commonwealth's governor-elect won by the largest margin for a Democrat in more than three decades.

The exit polls from Tuesday's election help explain why -- and could provide Democrats with a potential roadmap in 2018 when the party hopes to make gains in Congress.

Northam wins big with women

Northam won women by 22 percentage points. Yes, you read that right -- 22 points. Hillary Clinton won them by 17 points last year. Mark Warner won women by 12 in his 2014 Senate race. Terry McAuliffe won them by nine points in his 2013 run for governor. So while women were a smaller share of the electorate in 2017 (48%) compared to those races, Northam's staggering advantage more than made up for Gillespie's narrow two-point spread among men.

In particular, Northam outperformed previous Democratic candidates with white, college-educated women, winning that group by 16 points -- 58% to 42%. Compare that with Clinton's six-point advantage among that group in 2016.

