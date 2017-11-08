Virginia GOP rep.: Tuesday night was a referendum on Trump

Story highlights "(T)here was an overwhelming thing that was looming large, that was, I think, the divisive rhetoric," he said

Virginia's gubernatorial contest was the first major test of Democrats' ability to rebound after Trump's victory

Washington (CNN) Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Virginia, told CNN's "New Day" that Tuesday night's Democratic win in his state was a referendum on President Donald Trump, criticizing what he said was the President's rhetoric for hurting the party.

"I think last night was a referendum. I don't think there was any way you could look at it a different way, to be honest with you, and be intellectually consistent," he said Wednesday morning.

Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia gubernatorial race by 9 points in what was expected to be a close race.

Taylor, who made a similar point Tuesday night, added that "some of the very divisive rhetoric really prompted and helped usher in a really high Democratic turnout in Virginia."

Trump endorsed Gillespie in the race but distanced himself from the defeated candidate Tuesday night, saying the gubernatorial hopeful "worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for."

