Virginia GOP rep.: Tuesday night was a referendum on Trump

Washington (CNN) Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Virginia, told CNN's "New Day" that Tuesday night's Democratic win in his state was a referendum on President Donald Trump, criticizing what he said was the President's rhetoric for hurting the party.

"I think last night was a referendum. I don't think there was any way you could look at it a different way, to be honest with you, and be intellectually consistent," he said Wednesday morning.

Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia gubernatorial race by 9 points in what was expected to be a close race.

Taylor added that "some of the very divisive rhetoric really prompted and helped usher in a really high Democratic turnout in Virginia."