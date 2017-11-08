(CNN) Former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday said Democrats' victories in Tuesday's elections were a reaction to President Donald Trump's presidency.

"Yesterday's elections were really a referendum on the disastrous Trump administration, on his temperament, on his reactionary policies," said Sanders, speaking with Anderson Cooper. "It was a referendum on Trump and Trump and the Republicans lost."

Sanders, who is an independent, suggested fear of Trump may have helped animate Democratic voters in Tuesday's contest.

"The American people from coast to coast are frightened of this President, and they are tired of seeing the billionaire class get their way," he said. "I think it was a good night for Democrats."

Democrats on Tuesday won key races in Virginia and New Jersey, their first major wins during the the Trump presidency. The blue wave along the East Coast saw Ralph Northam winning the governor's race in Virginia and Phil Murphy victorious in New Jersey. Democratic wins also put the Virginia General Assembly in play, and several liberals, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio won their mayoral elections.

