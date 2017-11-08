Story highlights Democrats won big in New Jersey and Virginia on Tuesday

Paul Ryan said 'If anything, this just puts more pressure on us to follow through'

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that sweeping Democratic victories on election night won't lead Republicans to shift course on their tax overhaul strategy.

"It doesn't change my reading of the current moment," the Wisconsin Republican said at a Washington Examiner event focused on tax reform. "It just emphasizes my reading of the current moment. We have a promise to keep."

Ryan added: "If anything, this just puts more pressure on us to follow through."

Ryan reiterated that the House is expected to pass their version of the tax proposal next week.

Democrats had a big night Tuesday , sweeping the top statewide offices in Virginia, as well as taking back the governor's mansion in New Jersey.