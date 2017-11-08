Melania Trump to cap Asia trip with China stop

Story highlights Beijing is Melania Trump's final stop

She will return to the US following the visit in China

Beijing (CNN) First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Beijing, the third and final leg of her trip to Asia with President Donald Trump, who will continue on to Vietnam and the Philippines.

Since starting her trip to Asia on Sunday, Trump has spoken publicly once during the trip. But she's embraced the role of a gracious guest, accompanying the President to his speeches, state visits and formal dinners, and sitting in the front row for both of his joint press conference appearances.

The first lady has also spent much of her time meeting and sharing culture with her counterparts.

Trump learned about the history of pearls in Japan with Akie Abe, wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the two joined a fourth-grade class for a calligraphy lesson, showcasing a warm rapport. In South Korea, she had a traditional tea with Madam Kim Jung-sook, wife of President Moon Jae-in, who also joined her outside with the schoolchildren.

On Wednesday, she will be welcomed by yet another counterpart: China's Peng Liyuan

On the way to Asia. I am looking forward to seeing Mrs. Abe 🇯🇵, First Lady Kim 🇰🇷 and Madame Peng 🇨🇳 again! #FLOTUSinAsia — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 4, 2017

Read More