Progressive civil rights lawyer to be the next Philadelphia district attorney

Washington (CNN) Voters elected progressive civil rights lawyer Larry Krasner to be the next district attorney for Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Republican Beth Grossman, who had won the endorsement of the Philadelphia Inquirer , conceded the race Tuesday night.

Krasner, who according to his website has represented Black Lives Matter and DACA "Dreamers," among others, has campaigned on changing the "culture" of the district attorney's office, "from a culture of seeking victory for prosecutors to a culture of seeking justice for victims."

The city's newest chief prosecutor has filed "more than 75 civil rights lawsuits against the police for corruption and physical abuse," according to Krasner's website

His platform included a pledge to "never seek the death penalty," and has taken aim directly at policies of President Donald Trump's administration.

Read More