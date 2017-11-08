Progressive civil rights lawyer to be the next Philadelphia district attorney

Washington (CNN) Voters elected progressive civil rights lawyer Larry Krasner to be the next district attorney for Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Krasner's website said the progressive candidate is "dedicated to fighting President Trump's anti-immigration agenda and increasing trust between immigrants and police," and adds that Krasner "will work to maintain Philadelphia as a 'sanctuary city.'"

The Inquirer reported in August that Philadelphia was one of several cities to sue the Trump administration over Attorney General Jeff Sessions' effort to withhold federal dollars from local governments as an effort to curb sanctuary cities across the nation.

The former Philadelphia district attorney, Democrat Seth Williams, pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in June.

Voters headed to the ballot box Tuesday for several elections around the nation, including the New Jersey and Virginia governor races.