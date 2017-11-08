Washington (CNN) The woman nominated to replace John Kelly as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, faced senators who will vote on whether to confirm her for the first time on Wednesday, largely pledging to carry on her predecessor's legacy.

That extended to Kelly's promise a border wall would be more limited than the one pledged by President Donald Trump.

Nielsen also pledged she would say something if she felt a policy announced by the White House was illegal or detrimental to the department.

"I fully intend in all cases and in all ways at all times to fully comply with all laws. I would expect the same of any employee or member of DHS," Nielsen said

"I would definitely tell the President if I thought a particularly policy violated the laws of our country," Nielsen said. "But perhaps more importantly, it would be my intention in every instance to speak with him and other White House staff prior to any announcement of policy to make sure they understand both operational constraints, legal constraints, resource constraints and the views and insights of other stakeholders that would need to be part of its implementation."

Nielsen has been Kelly's right-hand woman since before he was confirmed to the secretary post. She served as his guide through his own confirmation hearings, was his chief of staff at DHS and followed him to the White House to be the deputy chief of staff when he took on the White House chief of staff job.

Trump nominated Nielsen last month to replace Kelly.

Johnson focuses on gun violence

While Nielsen was generally praised by senators, the confirmation hearing was set to be contentious at times. The department is responsible for carrying out Trump's controversial immigration agenda, as well as being key to counterterrorism and national security efforts.

It was the latter that Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson opened the hearing with. In his opening statements, Johnson noted the issues DHS faces, including cybersecurity, hurricanes, illegal immigration and drug smuggling -- but took time to focus on one issue in particular: mass killings.

"Enemies from within may currently pose our greatest danger," Johnson said.

He noted the shooting in Wisconsin at a Sikh temple that killed six people in 2012, and then listed virtually every mass killing since. The nearly 20 killings he listed included the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, the Boston Marathon bombing, the shooting at a Charleston church, the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, the San Bernardino terrorist attack, the Pulse Nightclub shooting, and the recent killings in Las Vegas, New York City and Texas.

Johnson said his list included the deaths of 262 Americans and more than 1,000 wounded, and held a moment of silence.

"Later Sunday evening, my 34-year-old daughter asked me the questions we are all asking ourselves: What is happening; why is this happening; what can we do about it? Those are the questions the next Department of Homeland Security secretary will be asked to address," Johnson said. "It will not be an easy task."

Nielsen, a cybersecurity and preparedness expert, also has worked at DHS before, making her the first nominee to be DHS secretary who has previously worked in the department. Joining the agency under the Bush administration, Nielsen worked for the Transportation Security Administration and on preparedness at the White House Homeland Security Council.