Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to head NASA will move forward in the nomination process after the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation voted him out of committee Wednesday, 14-13.

Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Oklahoma, faced scathing questioning during his initial hearing a week prior to the committee's vote, in what Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, described Wednesday as "robust."

"Now my position is, I have come to believe that the position of NASA administrator as I have said so many times in front of this committee, obviously should not be one that is partisan," Nelson said Wednesday, reiterating his comments from last week's hearing. "It ought to be non-partisan."

Nelson, who is the committee's top Democrat and is a former astronaut himself, compared the position to the defense secretary, arguing that it should remain nonpartisan with the consideration that human lives could be at stake.

"It is a position where a failure of leadership can quite literally mean the difference between life and death," Nelson said, later concluding that he felt Bridenstine's qualifications fall short of what's necessary for a NASA administrator.