The day that changed everything: Election 2016, as it happened

(CNN) It was supposed to be the coda to a long, brutal presidential campaign. The onset of a new era in American politics.

And it was -- just not in the way the candidates, their staffers, voters and the reporters who covered them all had expected.

November 8, 2016, means different things to different people. For supporters of President Donald Trump, the date represents a kind of deliverance, their faith in the billionaire businessman rewarded after months of polls suggesting his campaign was doomed.

Hillary Clinton's coalition, along with a vocal band of "Never Trump" Republicans, regard it quite differently. Many entered the Javits Center in New York City that evening for a party. For history. They left shattered.

This is the story of Election Day in 2016, from the last gasp campaign events, to the heady (for Clinton) early hours and glorious (for Trump) evening. The "day" -- all 36 hours of it -- ended at the White House, where President Barack Obama acknowledged the result.

This is how it happened, as viewed through social media, and in the memories of CNN reporters who witnessed it live.

LAST GASP

CNN producer Betsy Klein:

"I was the pool reporter for the networks the day before election day, and Tim Kaine had a midnight rally at his hometown in Richmond after a full day of campaign events (Raleigh, Charlotte, and Wilmington, NC, then to Fairfax, VA). My job during that rally was to ride up in a lift about 100 feet in the air, get some nice overhead footage, then come back down. But they realized the lift was too loud to move during the rally and didn't tell me so I got stuck up there for the entire event."

IT'S ELECTION DAY! This seems like an appropriate way to cover my final campaign rally of 2016, 525 days later 📹 pic.twitter.com/TK4llY5UlK — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 8, 2016

Press plane just touched down in Grand Rapids, MI for Trump's fifth and final rally of the day & our countdown clock is officially at ZERO pic.twitter.com/mTtaLEsB1z — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) November 8, 2016

The scene here in Grand Rapids at Trump's final campaign rally pic.twitter.com/OPWtbhi3Sd — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) November 8, 2016

Trump: "We're going to win today and we're going to Washington, DC, to 'drain the swamp'" https://t.co/XNqc4cO5Ae https://t.co/vDxwomTeph — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2016

Trump's final rally had all the markings of his standard stump speech, other than him saying: "Today is our Independence Day." — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) November 8, 2016

Scene as @realDonaldTrump takes the stage for his last campaign rally: pic.twitter.com/CdIJ0uC8RA — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 8, 2016

Today we are going to win the great state of MICHIGAN and we are going to WIN back the White House! Thank you MI! https://t.co/Ht7I8jiB1c pic.twitter.com/4tRB8VlJXT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny:

"More than three hours before sunrise, Hillary Clinton's blue and white campaign plane landed in White Plains, New York, after one final rally. The Clinton staff wasn't just counting their chickens before a single vote was tabulated, they were popping the champagne. Jon Bon Jovi was aboard, holding court with Bill and Hillary Clinton. A couple dozen Clinton friends and top aides were too. As reporters watched from the back of the plane, their words were out of earshot, but their celebration was clear as they raised their glasses to what they over-confidently thought was a job well done. Clinton thought she was going to win. Her aides told her so. It would be their only champagne toast on Election Day."

.@HillaryClinton plane touches down at 3:23 am on Election Day after four rallies in 3 states. She is expected to vote in a few hours. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 8, 2016

Hillary Clinton, with Bill, gets off of her campaign plane for the last time, to "Fight Song." pic.twitter.com/jiK2LUYbBC — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 8, 2016

Clinton: out of touch, cronyistic, didn't drive a car in 35 years, flew all over the world but accomplished nothing https://t.co/dc2OjdPIII pic.twitter.com/P8yiYkD6bO — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 8, 2016

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

Trump on Fox this morning: "If I don't win, I will consider it a tremendous waste of time, energy, and money." pic.twitter.com/a1LsQRvT0W — Kendall Taggart (@KendallTTaggart) November 8, 2016

MORNING BLAST

Things I'll miss starting tomorrow..

Is this Brexit day in the US? I hope so. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 8, 2016

Our final Senate forecast is out too! And welp, we've never had this happen before but the topline is too close to call. pic.twitter.com/mHTcehRrqg — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 8, 2016

CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta

"I'll never forget the senior Trump official who told me early on Election Day that it would take a 'miracle' for Trump to win. This source was convinced Trump was going to lose in large part because of the Access Hollywood scandal."

Today, progress is on the ballot. Go vote - then make sure your friends, your family, and everyone you know votes too. — President Obama (@POTUS44) November 8, 2016

Combo of voters in line & public standing on sidewalk as Trump was voting pic.twitter.com/D6MFmMMwIX — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) November 8, 2016

This morning I proudly cast my vote for @HillaryClinton to be the next President of the United States. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/iR8tyZpIdc — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 8, 2016

RNC spox Sean Spicer says biggest surprise is going to be Michigan... #CNN — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 8, 2016

The Pence family is walking to go vote in Indianapolis right now pic.twitter.com/wfKtElLkdg — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 8, 2016

Not sure I remember what it's like to talk to people -- including friends and family -- about something other than the presidential election — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) November 8, 2016

CNN Producer Dan Merica

"It has been a long night but Hillary Clinton felt like she was going to win.

After a Lady Gaga concert in North Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET and a tarmac rally with some of her longtime supporters in New York at 3 a.m. ET, Clinton's last frenetic day of campaigning was over. There was optimism on the plane, even from the woman up front who had long been careful about appearing confident.

I slept for a couple hours after getting home from the airport and woke up at 6 a.m. to go vote with Clinton. I was pool on Election Day and we were at a local school in Chappaqua, New York waiting for the first woman from a major political party to put a check mark next to her name on a presidential ballot.

Clinton, despite the lack of sleep, arrived all smiles wearing a gold pant suit. Bill Clinton was in tow sporting a blue suit and light blue tie.

The voting was inconsequential, even if it was historic. It was my interaction with both Clintons that remained with me long past her loss. As women lined up outside thanked Clinton for her campaign, I could see she was moved.

What does this all mean, I asked.

'It's the most humbling feeling,' Clinton said, reflecting on the history of her campaign for one of the first times. 'I know how much responsibility goes with this and so many people are counting on the outcome of this election. ... And I will do the very best I can if I am fortunate enough to win.'

After years of covering Clinton, it was one of the first times I remember thinking she feels like she is going to win -- and make history."

HALFTIME

Trump also complimented the poll worker's hair this morning #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/MNMQcq6l8A — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) November 8, 2016

BREAKING: Watch Michigan.



Working-class turnout is looking much higher than expected. Trump may actually have a chance. #ElectionDay — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 8, 2016

Steve Bannon, when asked how Trump & Breitbart would respond to a loss tonight :: ""We r not losing"" https://t.co/H3iqCKovxY — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 8, 2016

CNN producer Betsy Klein:

"Tim Kaine posed for a photo aboard his campaign plane with family and staff in Richmond before boarding for New York. Festive mood, lot of smiles. On the flight, Kaine gave each member of his staff a signed harmonica, a bottle of Virginia wine, and a personal note."

On the flight to NY, @timkaine gave each member of his staff a signed harmonica, a bottle of VA wine, and a personal note on his stationery pic.twitter.com/pCrvyTuF5y — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 8, 2016

I hope today we defeat Donald Trump and we defeat him badly. https://t.co/8ttsSwcsnl pic.twitter.com/4Q1JDdglhV — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 8, 2016

I am just bursting with pride today. I want to tell every person I see that I work for @HillaryClinton. — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) November 8, 2016

Trust.

But verify.



Keep your friends close. Watch your wife closer pic.twitter.com/SOdogEO1OM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 8, 2016

Manhattan, you're showing off for Election Day 🇺🇸🇺🇸✔️🗽🗽 pic.twitter.com/olLlSVHW25 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 8, 2016

This is how close Clinton and Trump will be to each other in Manhattan tonight https://t.co/YPAfWQsye5 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/4OTMzKsNkM — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2016

Clinton camp trying to spur more voting, less "rigged!" with its press releases. Latest: "Americans...say experience was 'speedy,' 'smooth'" — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 8, 2016

Clinton's night: She will watch results at The Peninsula New York and then move over to Javits to continue watching later tonight. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 8, 2016

I voted @Evan_McMullin for President. I appreciate his views on a strong America and the need to rebuild our military. #3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 8, 2016

I will be watching the election results from Trump Tower in Manhattan with my family and friends. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

Cash bar at trump election night event — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 8, 2016

Hillary Clinton leaves home in Chappaqua, New York, bound for New York City https://t.co/G4MK8XLmPZ #ElectionNight https://t.co/wwwAxIkEG9 — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2016

Blinded by her automatic hatred for red hats, unpleasant poll worker asks me to remove this before voting. I did not pic.twitter.com/DmpTv4nBWy — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 8, 2016

Hillary Clinton HQ tonight, complete with glass ceilings pic.twitter.com/oOTQOXFL5n — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 8, 2016

Hillary Clinton is privately against gay marriage https://t.co/CvFM71cinV — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 8, 2016

CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Brianna Keilar:

The major upset was still hours off, but here Keilar recalls another surprise -- and, as it turned out, a preview of what would follow eight months later.

"It was March 8 and I was covering Bernie Sanders in Florida. He was about as far away from Michigan as he could be while his campaign waited to be slaughtered there by Hillary Clinton. Polls had him down by more than 21 points on average. He held an early event in Miami, looking forward to Florida's contest, and the auditorium was totally empty long before polls closed so Sanders could give a speech before losing the night, common practice for a campaign expecting a primary loss. Crews from other networks left the venue. No point staying, the news wasn't with Sanders.

As results started coming he was surprisingly close to Clinton, but pundits and even Bernie aides reasoned that as more votes were tallied she would pull away. With Sanders leading early a source close to his campaign told CNN it was nice to be in the running at least for a little while, even though they still expected to lose. The night continued on and soon it was clear that this was going to be a squeaker.

And then Sanders won. This was what his rally site looked like when the race was called. Empty except for our lonely news crew. The polls had been off by over 20 points in what would be a key state in Clinton's general election firewall that failed to hold."

It has been 510 days since Donald Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator and announced his bid for the presidency of the United States. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 8, 2016

Inside word from my Dem friends in Detroit is that turnout is down. Polls still open for 2 hours. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 8, 2016

Election Day is almost over. Don't wait—go vote now!

Confirm where you vote at https://t.co/jfd3CXLD1s pic.twitter.com/IvyE2hJFEU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2016

If true, this is brutal for Hillary. She won't match Obama's numbers. https://t.co/z0o069Bv1p — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 8, 2016

FINAL PUSH! Eric and I doing dozens of radio interviews. We can win this thing! GET OUT AND VOTE! #MAGA #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/dYcxRCBQUd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2016

But Trump & Co. know it's a tight map for them. And a key internal model shows Trump coming up short of 270, sources tell me. — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) November 8, 2016

A few decked-out supporters trickling in to Javits pic.twitter.com/V12qSIzjDs — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 8, 2016

Trump Campaign & RNC @Reince hand in glove. This is about GOP elected officials bragging they voted 3rd party or skipped top of the ticket https://t.co/qOoTXUHOFL — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 8, 2016

On the phone w/ Giuliani. He just left Trump's apt. Said Trump is "watching everything even tho I'm telling him not to." Drinking Diet Coke. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 8, 2016

Giuliani thought about bringing platters of Italian food but decided against it. "He always sticks with the hamburgers anyway." — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 8, 2016

FIRST RESULTS IN — 7 p.m. ET

Trump will win KY and IN; Clinton will win VT, CNN projects

This would be really something. Most Dems I've spoken to wrote off GA after the initial Comey news. https://t.co/6JPjh0Rmnb — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 9, 2016

Based on Hillsborough, Broward, Orange, Duval and Dade EV, I am sure Brooklyn is pretty happy right now. — Steve Schale (@steveschale) November 9, 2016

HRC up 240K or 30 points in Dade. With 300K votes yet to count. At this, she wins Dade by 300-350K. Not sure where Trump makes that up — Steve Schale (@steveschale) November 9, 2016

🚨🚨 There's a @realDonaldTrump cake at Trump's election night party 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/w7WTfQpCOi — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 9, 2016

A senior adviser from Trump's inner circle tells me: "it will take a miracle for us to win." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 9, 2016

Clinton aide says "we're feeling really good about Florida right now," citing record turnout in Miami-Dade and Broward County — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 9, 2016

Based on early vote numbers, hard to see a path for @realDonaldTrump to win Florida - which means no path to 270. #mitchfacts — Mitch Stewart (@Mitch_Stewart) November 9, 2016

Clinton's aides are feeling better and better about Florida tonight, especially because of results in and around Orlando. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 9, 2016

Clinton will win DE, DC, IL, MD, MA, NJ, RI; Trump will win OK, MS and TN, CNN projects

Trump did really well in a bunch of exurban counties. Better than expected. It is going to be pretty close. — Steve Schale (@steveschale) November 9, 2016

Her margins in the urban areas are basically records. His margins in exurban areas are basically records. It is a pretty crazy map here. — Steve Schale (@steveschale) November 9, 2016

Thinking about my daughter right now. No little girl will ever again have to wonder whether she, too, can be president. pic.twitter.com/QAJbxQj05L — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 9, 2016

CNN Exec. Director of Political Programming Mark Preston

"By 8:30 p.m. ET, the safe prediction that Clinton would win started to fade as Trump's strength in Florida, North Carolina and the Midwest showed he was very much in this race. A senior Trump strategist started calling me around 9:45 p.m. ET to tell me that Trump would win Pennsylvania -- a state the Republican Party presidential nominee had not carried since George H.W. Bush's victory in 1988.

The Trump strategist turned out to be right, and we were never so wrong. There has been a lot of self-reflection about how we 'missed' this election, how we 'missed' the mood of the country. That is healthy. But there were 'sure signs' that led people to believe that Trump would never win, could never win."

Election night food: Clinton and her aides are eating salmon and vegan pizza as results come in. Dessert includes a vegan creme brulee. https://t.co/ngB2wfFPBs — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 9, 2016

Here's the scene at @realDonaldTrump's election night headquarters at 8:40pm pic.twitter.com/4JWa3MfgzV — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 9, 2016

The Trumbull County OH vote is looking bad for Clinton. She's at 50% in Dem county that Obama won with 61% in 2012. — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) November 9, 2016

Trump HQ erupting into cheers every time FL returns flash on screen — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 9, 2016

Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton 128-97 in the race to 270 electoral votes.

CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash

The night still had some twists. But the result was a long time coming.

"For me, the Republican debates were defining, and telling. They showed that the power of the Trump message and personality far surpassed requirements voters had in the past for candidates to offer substantive plans, and be familiar with fundamentals.

I remember asking Donald Trump in one of the debates about his health care plan. He mentioned being able to buy insurance across state lines, but when pressed by his opponents, and by me, to put more meat on the bone, he didn't. And it turned out that voters didn't much care.

Another example was when my co-questioner Hugh Hewitt asked Trump about the nuclear triad. The billionaire businessman clearly had no idea what he was talking about. For most candidates that would have meant lights out for their campaign, but not Trump.

GOP voters held him to a different standard. It was a clear stark illustration of how the candidates who knew more about such issues, like Marco Rubio, seemed to suffer for their insights."

NEW YORK --



I asked Sean Spicer who is watching the returns. His response: pic.twitter.com/nsVR0k7xdY — Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) November 9, 2016

For months Trump allies have contended there was a secret army of supporters who weren't being captured by polls. That might have been true. — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) November 9, 2016

Wow. Wow. Wow. @NYTimes just Gave us 53% chance to win based on current returns... — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 9, 2016

Markets are really not handling this well.

Dow futures are now down more than 600 points: https://t.co/zwNcZKLKPd pic.twitter.com/Olg4rXeyWW — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) November 9, 2016

CNN Producer Cassie Spodak

"I remember around 10 p.m. ET the huge monitors in the (Clinton) press filing room campaign turned off the cable news feeds of election results and we were forced to watch different promotional videos from the campaign. That felt like a turning point."

CNN Producer Betsy Klein

"One of the more jarring moments of the evening -- around this time it has become clear in the Javits Center that things are not going Clinton's way. So what do they do? They play a long celebrity video of Clinton's signature 'Fight Song.'"

Katy Perry is now speaking @ the Clinton HQ for the night, and the crowd is decidedly not in the mood for it. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 9, 2016

An update from the press file pic.twitter.com/YApVYgv1gj — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 9, 2016

Donald Trump will win battleground state of Ohio and its 18 electoral votes, CNN projects

Cheers at @realDonaldTrump election night party as Fox News called Ohio for Trump pic.twitter.com/6GqVEEsxxu — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 9, 2016

CNN Lead Political Anchor Wolf Blitzer

"It was during the 7 p.m. Eastern hour when we started getting initial voting results from Florida and I noticed that Hillary Clinton wasn't doing all that great in the largely Democratic counties in South Florida.

She was winning in Miami Dade County, Broward County and Palm Beach County but certainly not with the lopsided margins that President Obama had in 2012 when he carried Florida. For a Democratic presidential candidate to win Florida, that candidate has to do really well in those three very large counties given that much of the rest of the state is historically Republican.

I noticed that while Hillary Clinton was winning in those three counties, I began to think her margins wouldn't be enough to carry the state. And if she didn't win Florida, I suspected she would be in real trouble elsewhere around the country. It was then that I suspected Donald Trump had a very good chance of winning the Presidency."

JUST WATCHED 2016 flashback: Clinton lags behind in Florida Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2016 flashback: Clinton lags behind in Florida 01:18

CNN Producer Dan Merica

"Clinton's pool of reporters loaded up into the vans and made the trip into Manhattan, where we would be posted up at her campaign hotel - The Peninsula New York -- for the rest of the night. Clinton would remain ensconced in a suite at the top of the hotel, while the pool of reporters sat in a conference room (featuring two roll away beds) to watch the results with a small group of Clinton campaign staffers.

No one in Clinton's campaign started out the night thinking they were going to lose -- and most of my conversations with campaign staffers during the day had been upbeat and hopeful.

Sure, they had their concerns, but nothing different than normal Election Day jitters.

That changed when Clinton lost Florida. The campaign had been banking on winning the states Obama had won in 2012 and Florida was key to that. She made 13 visits to Florida as the nominee, more than any other state in the country, including three visits in the last eight days of the campaign. It didn't help that the Florida loss came just minutes after Ohio -- where Clinton made 11 trips since the convention -- was called for Trump.

After filing a quick note about Florida, I got up from my table and walked into the hallway to refresh my coffee. It was looking like a long night.

It was there that I found Varun Anand, a stunned 22-year old Clinton staffer with his eyes glazed over. Anand, the Clinton campaign's press wrangler, had worked his way up from an intern in Clinton's office, giving his life over to the campaign for two years.

'What do I tell my family,' asked Anand, whose family immigrated to the United States from India when he was six. 'What do I tell them after the country elects Trump?'

Earlier in the night, Anand's father called him concerned about the results in Florida and North Carolina. Anand assuaged him and listened as he talked about having trouble sleeping after former FBI Director James Comey briefly reopened the investigation into Clinton's emails on October 28.

It was the first time that night that a Clinton campaign staffer, with any seriousness, acknowledged that Trump was on the verge of winning.

'I saw the writing on the wall,' Anand says of the exchange today."

Team Clinton has gone completely dark. No responses. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 9, 2016

11 p.m. ET: THE END IS NEAR

A special moment. We did this together: pic.twitter.com/PFcDrh9MLl — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 9, 2016

The scene at Trump HQ pic.twitter.com/Xw4ivwNQCR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 9, 2016

Old CW: GOP civil war will be ugly. New CW Democratic party about to tear it self apart. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 9, 2016

STOP saying ALL pollsters missed it. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 9, 2016

Spoke too soon. A round of "lock her up" chants just broke out. https://t.co/r9Kd56KiOo — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) November 9, 2016

New York Times: "How our forecasts have changed" pic.twitter.com/UjxTmEOyIq — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 9, 2016

Florida!! @realDonaldTrump in reflection as we watch the biggest prize go our way. pic.twitter.com/bVtFbLLj98 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 9, 2016

Hillary Clinton remains at the Peninsula in New York, watching results, per an aide. No update from here on when she may go to Javits. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 9, 2016

Trump. Just. Wins. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 9, 2016

Some people are starting to bail on Clinton event in NYC, including some seated on risers behind podium where she is supposed to speak. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 9, 2016

National Politics Reporter MJ Lee

"The mood inside the Javits Center seemed to turn quickly. The cheerful atmosphere had turned overwhelmingly dark. You could feel it and see it all around -- so many blank stares and hushed tones and, eventually, the tears. At some point the big screens in the building, which had been going back and forth between campaign videos and the news, also went sent.

The most clarifying moment was probably when I noticed that people were starting to actually leave the party, even though the results had not been called. The crowd in front of the stage had thinned out (earlier in the evening, you could barely move in the pit) and a stream of people were walking out of the building, many of them huddled together and physically holding onto friends and family.

One woman, Kerry, was weeping as she headed toward the exits, saying she had to hurry home to her 16-year-old daughter.

'Because I promised her hope. I promised her hope. And this man is despicable,' she told me, sobbing. 'I don't know what happened. I'm so disappointed in this country, and I don't know what to say to her. I don't know what to tell her."

CLOCK STRIKES 12

Clinton campaign has gone silent on its surrogates. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) November 9, 2016

Hillary Clinton remains at her hotel in New York, no change since her pool was last updated at 8:30p ET - 4 hours ago. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 9, 2016

A sense of disbelief among top donors has given way to a sense of resignation the presidency is slipping away from Hillary Clinton. (1/2) — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 9, 2016

"There is no optimism left here," one donor tells me, describing the feeling inside Clintonworld as "shell-shocked." (2/2) — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 9, 2016

Assuming Trump wins, it's up to him and congress if Paul Ryan should be speaker. I am disappointed the speaker didn't show enough support. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 9, 2016

Big demographic and regional variations in where the polls missed tonight. pic.twitter.com/w0cD4to1BM — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 9, 2016

.@SpeakerRyan called @realDonaldTrump tonight to congratulate him on his "big night," per Ryan spokesman: pic.twitter.com/5PQudE9y7e — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 9, 2016

John Podesta, Clinton's campaign chair, just left the Peninsula hotel. Asked if HRC was headed over, he said, "No. I'm headed over." — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 9, 2016

Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta: "We're not going to have anything more to say tonight" #ElectionNight https://t.co/z3S9VDiABA — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2016

They're currently restocking the bar at Trump HQ. — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) November 9, 2016

Republicans will retain control of the US Senate, CNN projects

THE CALL, AND THE CALL

Donald Trump will win the White House, making him the 45th US president, CNN projects

Upset to end all upsets...President-elect Trump takes the stage in New York City. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 9, 2016

Clinton called Trump to concede. Trump heads to the stage. #2016 pic.twitter.com/8WiNWxZnUr — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) November 9, 2016

Trump: "The forgotten men & women of our country will be forgotten no longer" https://t.co/MxGytiekw2 #ElectionNight https://t.co/wwM3pfVokj — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2016

Well, Comey certainly keeps his job in the new administration — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) November 9, 2016

MOSCOW (AP) _ Russian President Vladimir Putin sends Donald Trump a telegram of congratulation on winning the US presidential election. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) November 9, 2016

CNN Producer Cassie Spodak

"I watched John Podesta speak around 2 a.m. and than caught a cab across town to Trump's election night party at the Hilton to try and interview the supporter I had been shadowing. I hadn't been able to get credentials to the actual party so I was waiting in the lobby while Trump spoke and then watched as his supporters streamed out. I saw Mike Pence's Press Secretary Marc Lotter come out. I asked him if he was going to move to Washington and he didn't even know what to say.

People were fist bumping and hugging in the lobby, with a look of stunned excitement on their faces. "The silent majority has awakened," said Al Baldasaro, a New Hampshire adviser who had caused controversy by seeming to threaten Hillary Clinton.

A hour or so later, around 5 a.m., I saw Kellyanne Conway walking through the lobby of the hotel, she was on the phone with Trump, telling him she'd take any position he wanted for her.

A handler tried to keep me and another reporter away but Conway wanted to talk.

'President Obama did call him,' she said, 'they had a great conversation and they'll be getting together soon in Washington.'

MOSCOW (AP) _ Russian President Vladimir Putin sends Donald Trump a telegram of congratulation on winning the US presidential election. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) November 9, 2016

Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2016

UPDATE: @HillaryClinton speech will now be at 10:30 am in New York, aides say, an hour later than originally announced. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 9, 2016

Congrats to Pres. Elect Trump on a big win and a gracious and healing speech. I look forward to working with him. Now, back to eating crow.. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 9, 2016

And a detail that got cut from our final days story the other day - Manafort sent at least one memo advising Trump to focus on Wi and MI — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2016

Hillary Clinton: "I'm sorry that we did not win this election" https://t.co/9yiYZXJT2E https://t.co/FTQ7THnnJw — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2016