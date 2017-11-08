Story highlights
(CNN)The head of an organization representing US diplomats around the world excoriated the State Department's leadership in a letter Wednesday, saying the agency's senior tiers "are being depleted at a dizzying speed," resulting in "a decapitation of its leadership ranks."
Amb. Barbara Stephenson, president of the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA), a union for US foreign service personnel, wrote the letter for the December issue of the group's publication.
"While I do my best, as principal advocate for our institution and as a seasoned American diplomat, to model responsible, civil discourse," she wrote, "there is simply no denying the warning signs that point to mounting threats to our institution -- and to the global leadership that depends on us."
CNN obtained an advance copy of the letter, which was distributed to AFSA members on Tuesday.
"There is no denying that our leadership ranks are being depleted at a dizzying speed, due in part to the decision to slash promotion numbers by more than half," she wrote, noting 60 percent of career ambassadors have left the State Department since January, with similarly dramatic attrition at the next most senior levels.
Career ambassadors are the most elite US diplomats in the foreign service. Fewer than 60 individuals have attained the rank since it was instituted in 1955. Of the five people who held the rank at the beginning of the administration, three have since retired.
In her letter, Stephenson lamented the department's partial hiring freeze, which has slowed the intake of junior foreign service officers.
"As the shape and extent of the staffing cuts to the Foreign Service at State become clearer," Stephenson wrote, "I believe we must shine a light on these disturbing trends and ask 'why?' and 'to what end?'"
Stephenson did not single out Secretary of State Rex Tillerson or President Donald Trump in the letter, but said that "the need to make the case for the Foreign Service with fellow Americans and our elected representatives has taken on a new urgency."
The State Department did not respond to CNN's request for a response to the letter.