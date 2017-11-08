Washington (CNN) The blue wave that crashed Virginia's suburbs on Tuesday could also -- if it extends into the 2018 midterm elections -- carry Democrats into control of the House.

Ralph Northam's victory in the Virginia governor's race highlighted a night of Democratic wins in mayoral and legislative races fueled by higher turnout than most non-presidential elections and much stronger performance by the party's candidates in suburban areas.

In Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock's northern Virginia district, Northam won by 13 percentage points. He also won Republican Rep. Scott Taylor's Norfolk-based district.

In those districts, Democrats see mirror images of some of their top House targets in 2018 -- including Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman east of Denver, Minnesota Rep. Erik Paulsen in the Minneapolis suburbs, and swaths of seats in New Jersey, the Philadelphia suburbs and in Orange County, California.

"You can't really look at tonight's results and conclude that Democrats are anything other than the current favorites to pick up the U.S. House in 2018," tweeted Dave Wasserman, the House editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which closely tracks each race.

Read More