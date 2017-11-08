Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

Obama departed his home in the Kenwood neighborhood of the city Wednesday morning with a motorcade of black SUVs in tow. The former President arrived at Chicago's Daley Center alongside his Secret Service detail shortly thereafter.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans told county commissioners that Obama has been summoned for jury duty in Illinois, according to WLS

The former president lives in Washington but maintains a home in Chicago. With a Harvard Law School degree, experience teaching law and eight years as commander in chief, he is a pretty decent candidate for jury duty.