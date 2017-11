There is nobody in charge of the United Kingdom

John McTernan is head of political practice at PSB, a strategic research consultancy. He was a speechwriter to ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair and was communications director to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) There is a time in the life of every football team when the most loyal of fans start to call for the sacking of a disastrous management or the end of a destructive owner's control.

Here in the UK, that time has now come for the current minority Conservative government . Anyone who truly loves the Conservative Party -- which has done so much good for our country over the years -- should be outside the gates of 10 Downing Street now calling for Theresa May and her government to go.

Despite being a lifetime Labour Party supporter, it gives me no joy to write these words. As a Democrat I well understand that governments can do things that I do not agree with -- even economically questionable things, like the self-imposed recession of the early 1980s or Brexit today -- with absolute legitimacy. Where I draw the line is when the UK is made a laughing stock around the world.

Just take the last few days. We have Priti Patel , the now-former Secretary of State for International Development, who resigned today over news that she held secret meetings with the Netanyahu government while she was on holiday in Israel. These meetings, which she has since apologized for, were apparently kept from both the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister's office -- though here, characteristically, there is some doubt.

JUST WATCHED UK minister investigated over sex toy claims Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH UK minister investigated over sex toy claims 00:34

"Who knew what when" has traditionally been the greatest question to ask in any political scandal, and it has unravelled countless careers. But we are way beyond that here. It truly doesn't matter what Theresa May knew about Priti Patel's freelance foreign policy or when she knew it. The Prime Minister and her office no longer have any relevance, except as a symbol of an incredible combination of ignorance and incompetence.

Read More