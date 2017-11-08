Trump's 'trial balloons' test our commitment to freedom

Story highlights Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Trump's first year marked by use of language, behavior that appear as trial balloons for authoritarianism

She says he's shown he's eager to help us lose our conscience and principles. We must show him otherwise

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion and a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University who writes about authoritarianism and propaganda. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) How does a democratic political culture turn into something more authoritarian? How do leaders persuade people to accept their repressive agendas, scapegoat targeted groups and disrespect democratic norms? In the year since his election as president, Donald Trump has used one strategy to these ends: floating extreme ideas that end up polluting the mainstream.

It works by introducing an idea that is reprehensible to the values of liberal democracy, framing it as an off-the-cuff remark or even as a joke. Later, you can take it back, or blame others for having misheard or misinterpreted you. Meanwhile, your idea has circulated to millions, sometimes even creating its own news cycle. It is in the air. It cannot be unheard.

Some commentators want us to look only at what Trump has actually done for evidence of authoritarian tendencies. They say "it's alarmist" to focus on his threatening speech over his policies. Yet talking (or tweeting) is a form of action: It's a choice to say one thing rather than another, or say nothing at all.

When Trump tweets his congratulations to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his "extraordinary elevation," and then gushes to an interviewer about Xi's increased power ("Now some people might call him the King of China -- but he's called President"), this is a deliberate message about the kind of leadership he admires and whom he sees as a kindred spirit.

It's easy to miss a key factor in how authoritarianism takes hold: how a leader's comments, little by little, can instill a new vision of what is possible and acceptable. As a professional marketer, Trump understands the power of suggestion. He sees how a casual statement or tweet can become a viral meme that exposes millions to his toxic notions.