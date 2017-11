Photos: Monkeying around Ian Poulter made some friends at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, a European Tour event hosted by South Africa's Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Ahead of the tournament which starts Thursday, the Englishman was visited by some monkeys on the greens, and he took time out from his practice round to feed them.

The primates took a shine to the 41-year-old, who has won 12 European Tour events.

Poulter isn't the first golfer to encounter animals at the Gary Player Country Club...

Last year, between 15 and 20 mongooses ran onto the course , causing a momentary delay in play.

And in 2014, baboons found their way onto the fairways.

England's Luke Donald negotiates with the animals as they get comfortable back in 2007.

Wildlife often finds its way onto golf courses in South Africa. Impala and water buffalo are seen roaming across the 7th hole of the Legend Golf Course on the Entabeni Safari Reserve

A family of elephants are pictured on the Kruger National Park alongside Leopard Creek Country Golf Club in Malelane, South Africa.