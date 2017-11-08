Story highlights UK minister apologizes after undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials come to light

London (CNN) A British government minister has been summoned back to the UK from Africa amid a growing storm about undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials that threatens her future in Prime Minister Theresa May's embattled administration.

Priti Patel, the UK Secretary of State for International Development, is under pressure after it was revealed that she held unauthorized meetings with senior Israeli officials during a family holiday in the summer.

The opposition Labour Party has called for an investigation into her apparent breaches of protocol.

During the visit, Patel, who paid for the trip herself, met with a dozen politicians and organizations, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yuval Rotem, a senior Israeli Foreign Ministry official.

She also met with Yair Lapid, the head of Yesh Latid, one of Netanyahu's coalition partners, who tweeted about their meeting.