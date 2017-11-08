Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks tackle Pentagon Papers in Spielberg's 'The Post'

(CNN) The first trailer for Meryl Streep and Tom Hank's upcoming movie, "The Post" debuted on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night and it is powerful.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie tells the true story of the Washington Post's renowned publisher Kay Graham (Streep), and its editor, Ben Bradlee's (Hanks) decision to publish the highly confidential Pentagon Papers in 1971.

Watch the full trailer here:

The Pentagon Papers, which was first exposed to the public by The New York Times, revealed a massive coverup by the United States government over its involvement in the Vietnam War.

This is Streep and Hanks' first time appearing in film project together.

