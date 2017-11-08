Sean Astin on possible 'Lord of the Rings' TV show

Story highlights Sean Astin starred in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy directed by Peter Jackson

(CNN) When it came to a "Lord of the Rings" remake, star Sean Astin knew this day would be coming.

The actor, who portrayed Samwise Gamgee in the movie trilogy, told Entertainment Weekly he's been saying all along that the fantasy films based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels were due for some type of revisit.

"I've been saying for 15 years that maybe like 12 years after 'Lord of the Rings' came out, that it would get remade," Astin said. "And people always said, 'Oh no, it'll never get remade! It's a classic! They could never top it!' And I'm like, 'No, it'll get remade.' "

Astin was responding to a report from Variety that Amazon is in talks with Warner Bros. to adapt "The Lord of the Rings" into a TV show. (Time Warner is the parent company of Warner Bros. and CNN.)

The actor, who is starring in the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," also discussed whether he'd be willing to participate in a TV adaptation.

