(CNN) Jennifer Aniston is coming back to television, nearly 14 years after the actress wrapped up her star-launching role on NBC's "Friends."

Apple has ordered two seasons of a drama about the world of network morning television that will star Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, both of whom will also executive produce.

The project, which received a straight-to-series order (meaning a commitment was made before a pilot was produced), is a big score for Apple, considering the big-name stars involved and the competition it likely faced from other major streaming and cable networks.

The series is described as "an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning," exploring "the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual."

(CNN's Brian Stelter is a consultant on the project, as his book, "Top of the Morning," provides background material.)

