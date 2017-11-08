Gay Talese: Kevin Spacey accuser should 'suck it up'

Story highlights The author reportedly talked to Vanity Fair

The backlash was almost immediate

(CNN) Veteran journalist Gay Talese is being slammed for sympathetic comments he reportedly made about actor Kevin Spacey.

According to a Vanity Fair story published Tuesday, the 85-year-old writer told the publication he felt sad for Spacey, who is currently embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal.

"I hate that actor that ruined this guy's career," Talese told Vanity Fair. "So, O.K., it happened 10 years ago ... Jesus, suck it up once in a while!"

Actor Anthony Rapp first made allegations against Spacey in a story published by BuzzFeed last week in which he said Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident, but he apologized for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

