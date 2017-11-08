Country Music Association Awards show remembers tragedies

Story highlights The 51st CMA Awards bring country music's stars out in Nashville

(CNN) Country music's biggest night kicked off Wednesday with a remembrance of what has been a year of tragedy.

Held in Nashville, the The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards began with an all star choir including Darius Rucker, Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum singing the Hootie and the Blowfish hit "Hold My Hand."

Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley then paid tribute to the victims of mass shootings including at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last month and those impacted by the hurricanes in Texas, the Caribbean and Puerto Rico.

"This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family," Underwood said. "So, tonight we're gonna do what families do: come together, pray together and cry together, too."

Paisley added, "Look, the way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud."

