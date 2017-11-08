Breaking News

Country Music Association Awards show remembers tragedies

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:13 PM ET, Wed November 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lindsay Ell attends the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8, in Nashville.
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Lindsay Ell attends the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8, in Nashville.
Hide Caption
1 of 31
Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker
Hide Caption
2 of 31
Carly Pearce
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Carly Pearce
Hide Caption
3 of 31
Garth Brooks
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Garth Brooks
Hide Caption
4 of 31
Carrie Underwood
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Carrie Underwood
Hide Caption
5 of 31
Danielle Bradbery
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Danielle Bradbery
Hide Caption
6 of 31
Madeline Merlo
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Madeline Merlo
Hide Caption
7 of 31
Chris Lane
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Chris Lane
Hide Caption
8 of 31
Lea Michele
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Lea Michele
Hide Caption
9 of 31
Jessie James Decker
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Jessie James Decker
Hide Caption
10 of 31
Meghan Linsey
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Meghan Linsey
Hide Caption
11 of 31
Kip Moore
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Kip Moore
Hide Caption
12 of 31
Cam
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Cam
Hide Caption
13 of 31
Curtis Rempel, left, and Brad Rempel of musical duo High Valley
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Curtis Rempel, left, and Brad Rempel of musical duo High Valley
Hide Caption
14 of 31
Aaron Watson
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Aaron Watson
Hide Caption
15 of 31
William Michael Morgan
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
William Michael Morgan
Hide Caption
16 of 31
Marielle Jaffe and TK McKamy
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Marielle Jaffe and TK McKamy
Hide Caption
17 of 31
Chase Rice
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Chase Rice
Hide Caption
18 of 31
Kelsea Ballerini
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Kelsea Ballerini
Hide Caption
19 of 31
Chase Bryant
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Chase Bryant
Hide Caption
20 of 31
Ruby Rose
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Ruby Rose
Hide Caption
21 of 31
Lee Brice and Sara Reeveley
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Lee Brice and Sara Reeveley
Hide Caption
22 of 31
Devin Dawson
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Devin Dawson
Hide Caption
23 of 31
Eric Masse
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Eric Masse
Hide Caption
24 of 31
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Hide Caption
25 of 31
Miranda Lambert
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Miranda Lambert
Hide Caption
26 of 31
Karlie Kloss
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Karlie Kloss
Hide Caption
27 of 31
Dustin Lynch
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Dustin Lynch
Hide Caption
28 of 31
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer
Hide Caption
29 of 31
Ryan Hurd
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Ryan Hurd
Hide Caption
30 of 31
Easton Corbin
Photos: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet
Easton Corbin
Hide Caption
31 of 31
01 cma red carpet02 cma red carpet03 cma red carpet04 cma red carpet15 cma red carpet05 cma red carpet06 cma red carpet07 cma red carpet34 cma red carpet08 cma red carpet11 cma red carpet12 cma red carpet13 cma red carpet14 cma red carpet16 cma red carpet18 cma red carpet20 cma red carpet21 cma red carpet22 cma red carpet23 cma red carpet24 cma red carpet26 cma red carpet27 cma red carpet29 cma red carpet30 cma red carpet32 cma red carpet36 cma red carpet39 cma red carpet42 cma red carpet47 cma red carpet50 cma red carpet

Story highlights

  • The 51st CMA Awards bring country music's stars out in Nashville
  • Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley joke about not being political

(CNN)Country music's biggest night kicked off Wednesday with a remembrance of what has been a year of tragedy.

Held in Nashville, the The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards began with an all star choir including Darius Rucker, Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum singing the Hootie and the Blowfish hit "Hold My Hand."
Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley then paid tribute to the victims of mass shootings including at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last month and those impacted by the hurricanes in Texas, the Caribbean and Puerto Rico.
    "This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family," Underwood said. "So, tonight we're gonna do what families do: come together, pray together and cry together, too."
    Paisley added, "Look, the way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud."
    Read More
    "Our music lifts people up and that's what we're here to do tonight," Paisley said. "So this year's show's dedicated to all those we lost and to all those who are still healing. We love you and we will never forget you."
    The country music community was shaken last month when a gunman opened fire during the music festival in Las Vegas, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.
    The tragedy was one of the subjects the Country Music Association had initially banned journalists from discussing on the red carpet, a decision it reversed after much criticism, including from Paisley.
    Related: Country Music Association reverses media ban on questions about Las Vegas shooting
    On Wednesday, Underwood and Paisley joked about the CMA's prohibition on political topics.
    The pair sang a little ditty to the tune of Underwood's hit "Before He Cheats," which they changed to include the lyrics, "And it's fun to watch it that's for sure/'Til little rocket man starts a nuclear war/ Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets" to poke fun at President Donald Trump.
    The first award of the night, single of the year, went to Keith Urban for "Blue Ain't Your Color."