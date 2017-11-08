(CNN) Actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault, will no longer appear in Ridley Scott's forthcoming drama, "All the Money in the World," two sources close to the film confirm to CNN.

Christopher Plummer will take over Spacey's role in the film, which despite the last-minute change, is still set for release on December 22.

The decision, a source told CNN, was made by Scott and producers from Imperative Entertainment, with the full support of Sony Pictures.

Imperative Entertainment and Scott Free Productions produced the film for Sony and its TriStar Pictures banner.

The film is based on the 1973 abduction of John Paul Getty III. Spacey played Getty's billionaire grandfather in the movie, donning extensive prosthetic makeup for the role.

Read More