Breaking News

CNN 10 - November 9, 2017

Updated 6:23 PM ET, Wed November 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.1109_00033417
ten.1109_00033417

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 11/09/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 11/09/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

November 9, 2017

Join us this Thursday for an international tour of current events. We're covering a world leader's speech in South Korea and a government effort to target mammalian predators in New Zealand. And we're taking you to a museum of pigments to examine the cataloging of colors.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10