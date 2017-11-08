(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
The blue sweep
Democrats had a big night Tuesday in America's first major Election Day since 2016. Democrats Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy won the Virginia and New Jersey governor's races, respectively. The party also won hotly contested mayoral races. It's a big boost for Dems in the era of Trump.
Historic wins for minorities
Two openly transgender candidates won their races. New Jersey elected its first Sikh mayor in Hoboken. And major cities across the US elected their first African-American mayors.
Reality strikes tax pledges
According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the pledges in jeopardy with the current bill are:
- Not every middle-class household will see a tax cut (some will see an increase)
- The deficit target for tax reform will increase to more than $1.5 trillion (the bill is now $74 billion over that mark)
A charm offensive?
At a rally in May 2016, candidate Donald Trump told supporters, "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country." But on Wednesday, Trump was all smiles and laughter, exchanging pleasantries with Chinese President Xi and bonding over video clips of Trump's granddaughter singing and reciting ancient poems in Chinese.
Trump has offered no public signs that his stance on China has changed. In fact, he's continued to rail against the US trade deficit with China and suggested more decisive action could come soon.
Other news
-- The two-seater plane that former star MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was flying when he crashed and died is described as a sports car with wings. The aircraft, called the Icon A5, was involved in a crash that killed its chief test pilot earlier in May.
-- Bundle up and chill out! Record lows are possible in the Northeast by the weekend.
-- Even a former President isn't absolved of his civic responsibilities. Barack Obama was seen shaking hands as he arrived at Chicago's Daley Center to report for jury duty.