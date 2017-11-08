(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

The blue sweep

Historic wins for minorities

Reality strikes tax pledges

According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the pledges in jeopardy with the current bill are:

Not every middle-class household will see a tax cut (some will see an increase)

The deficit target for tax reform will increase to more than $1.5 trillion (the bill is now $74 billion over that mark)

A charm offensive?

At a rally in May 2016, candidate Donald Trump told supporters, "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country." But on Wednesday, Trump was all smiles and laughter, exchanging pleasantries with Chinese President Xi and bonding over video clips of Trump's granddaughter singing and reciting ancient poems in Chinese.

Trump has offered no public signs that his stance on China has changed. In fact, he's continued to rail against the US trade deficit with China and suggested more decisive action could come soon.

