Story highlights
- You can help choose the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year
- Voting continues through Tuesday, Dec. 12
- The CNN Hero of the Year will be revealed during 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.'
"CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" airs live on CNN and CNNgo Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET
(CNN)READY TO VOTE? HERE'S HOW
Go to CNNHeroes.com to reach our voting page - or click here.
There are three ways to vote. You may vote up to ten times a day, per method.
Email address and/or Facebook ID
- Click 'Log In' in the upper right corner of the voting page.
- Read and accept the Voting Disclosures. (Click to accept).
- Select either 'Sign in with Facebook' or 'Sign in with Email.'
- Voting by Facebook? Log in is automatic if you are already logged into Facebook. If not, you will be prompted to do so.
- Voting by Email? Enter a valid Email address.
- Click VOTE beneath your selected Hero, then check the re-CAPTCHA box ("I'm not a robot."). This is a security feature.
- You may be required to select multiple objects from a panel display to be able to CONFIRM VOTE.
- You may VOTE AGAIN up to 10 times a day!
To vote using both an email address and Facebook, LOG OUT (upper right), then repeat the process, using the other method. You will again receive a message when you reach the maximum votes for the day.
Facebook Messenger
- Click the 'Message Us' button. (Again, you must be logged in to vote).
- You'll see a carousel. Scroll to the photo of your hero. Click 'Vote for <name>.'
- Select the number of votes you wish to cast for that hero.
- You may repeat the process up to a maximum of 10 votes.
AFTER YOU VOTE, DON'T FORGET TO SHARE IT!
You can share your vote on both Facebook and Twitter. Write a personal message in support of your Top 10 CNN Hero! Remember to include the voting page URL and, when sharing on Twitter, the hashtag #CNNHeroes
Alternate way to vote
Although you must go through our voting page to vote with an email address or Facebook ID, you can vote via Facebook Messenger on our CNN Heroes Facebook page!
Facebook Messenger
- Visit the CNN Heroes Facebook page.
- Click the 'MESSAGE' tab.
- The first time you vote, you'll see a Welcome Message. Click 'Get Started.'
- Type or click the word 'VOTE.' (or click the three-line menu bar in the lower left corner to 'Vote' or 'Learn More about the Top 10').
- You will see an image of one of the Top 10 CNN Heroes. To see them all, simply place your cursor over the image and a "right arrow" ( >) appears. Scroll through the photo carousel until you see the CNN Hero you want to support, then click to vote. (The first photo is randomly generated and will be different for other users and on different days).
- Follow the instructions above, selecting your Hero and clicking 'Vote.'
As with other methods, you may vote through Messenger up to 10 times a day.
NOTE: You will only see the Welcome Screen once. When you return another day, you'll see the previous day's votes. Just keep voting!
Again, you may vote on Messenger both through our Facebook page and our voting page. The 10x/day maximum applies, no matter which way you vote on Messenger.
Then, be sure to watch as we reveal the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year, live, during 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,' Sunday Dec. 17!