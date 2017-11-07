Sister of Texas church shooting victim: 'No more guns'

(CNN) The family of one of the 26 people shot and killed in a Texas church Sunday morning appeared on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday with a simple message: "No more guns."

Evangelina Santos, whose brother Richard Rodriguez died in the attack in the small town of Sutherland Springs, choked back tears as she told anchor Alisyn Camerota, "Anybody can carry a gun now, even crazy people. Tell the President that. No more guns."

Santos's niece, Regina Rodriguez, was also emotional as she explained that she was unsure how to tell her five children what happened to their grandfather.

"I just explain to all my kids that he's in heaven," she said. "I don't know what else to do."

The younger Rodriguez continued, "Everybody tells me I need to be strong because I have children and I'm trying, but I don't feel strong. I don't feel strong. That was my dad."

