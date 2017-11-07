(CNN) "'Everybody's going to die,' that's what he said."

Rosanne Solis was inside a Baptist church in Texas when the shooter burst through the doors, having already opened fire outside. While her memory of that day is strong, she has no actual recollection of the gunman's face. That's because she was too scared to look up.

"I was hiding under the bench, I did not want to breathe," Solis said of Sunday's rampage in Sutherland Springs. "I knew that was going to be my last day to live."

More than 48 hours later, Solis is bloodied but alive, able to recount that deadly Sunday for CNN's Sara Sidner.

"All these people screaming and bleeding," she remembered, vividly pairing those details with others of shots firing all around her. "The bullets were coming right down...I could see it on the carpet. I thought if I don't move from here I'm going to die."

